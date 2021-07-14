Watch
It's okay to geek out and embrace your love for favorite fandoms

Yesterday was Embrace Your Geekness day, and we talked with an expert to talk about ways we can all geek out!
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jul 14, 2021
Yesterday was Embrace Your Geekness Day, and we had the expert, Sarah Kimmel, in-studio with ways to Geek Out and embrace your love for favorite fandoms.

She gave us Five ways to let your Geek Flag fly!
1. Shop at BoxLunch. It has everything you ever need to show the world you are a GEEK!

2. Stickers! Stickers! Stickers!. Decorate your laptop, water bottle, phone... anything with stickers. Check out Redbubble.com to find ALL the stickers you want.

3. Have a Geek Marathon of whatever it is you geek out about. Sarah suggests a full day Dungeons and Dragons session or watch all the Marvel movies in chronological order. Have fun with this!

4. MEMEs. MEMEs. MEMEs. Find all your favorite MEMEs and post them to your social media.

5. LIVE Role-Plays Attend a live role-playing group or visit Evermore to immerse yourself in the medieval times.

You can get more from Sarah on her website familytechzone.com and on Instagram @familytech.

