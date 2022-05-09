It's okay to not be okay & St. Marks wants to help pregnant women and new mothers

May is Mental Health Awareness Month… and if the past two years have taught us anything, it’s the need to make our mental health a priority!

James Reichelt, the Behavioral Health Services Director at St. Mark’s Hospital explained to Jenny Hardman that postpartum depression among new mothers is between 10% to 20% and St. Mark’s Hospital has maternal mental health services – known as the Perinatal Outpatient Program.

St. Marks offer an Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) program designed to help pregnant women and new mothers with conditions such as postpartum depression. In this program, they offer evaluations, medication management, support groups and therapy. Their teams work closely with you to help you understand and effectively recover from these conditions.

Anetta Villalobos, a new mom who gave birth during COVID-19 joined the St. Marks program and believes it saved her from myself.

For more information go to mountainstar.com/