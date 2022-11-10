Thanksgiving is one of the healthiest meals of the year

We all look forward to Thanksgiving Dinner. It's one of the biggest meals of the year, but it's also one of the healthiest.

Trish Brimhall, RDN, CD, CLE, with Nutritious Intent, joined us to explain why.

Common food served on turkey day, especially the turkey is packed with lean protein and B-vitamins. It's a heart healthy alternative to red meat with less saturated fat. Just take a pass on the fatty skin!

Sweet potatoes are low in calories and have powerful antioxidants like lycopene. Plus, they're just super tasty baked, mashed roasted or whipped.

Fresh or dried cranberries are packed with fiber and vitamins too.

Green beans also provide a lot of vitamins, iron and fiber without a lot of calories.

Even pumpkin provides vitamins minerals and antioxidants too.

But Trish says even though these foods are generally healthier, that doesn't mean you need to overdo it and put yourself in a food coma.

She suggests not waiting until the big meal to eat for the first time that day.

Plus, don't eat everything at once, because leftovers are some of the best parts of the Thanksgiving feast.

You can find Trish at nutritiousintent.com.

