It's peach season at Utah's Burgess Orchards and that means peach sundaes!

Burgess Orchards was established 1912 and Utah families have been buying fresh fruit there ever since.

A few years ago, the farms around it got developed and the Rowley and Qiao families purchased it.

Burgess Orchards will continue to be family owned and operated, and offer farm fresh produce, homemade products, and a local gathering spot for the community.

In addition to the orchards in Alpine orchards, they have orchards throughout Utah that grow peaches, apples, cherries, apricots, and other produce.

But, the favorite time of year for their customers is peach season. Once July hits, they're selling boxes of peaches and peach sundaes all day long.

The peaches are tree-ripened so they are sweet and flavorful. They have several varieties:

Diamond Princess, Angelas, O-Henrys, Red Haven, Suncrest, Lemon Albertas (which are great for canning). You can always find the variety available at the stand on their Instagram page.

In addition, Burgess Orchards makes and sell a variety of soft serve sundaes. The most popular flavor? You guessed it — the peach sundae.

They start with a base of ripe peaches, then add in creamy soft serve, and finish with some more peaches and whipped cream.

They also make a delicious cherry pie sundae. The cherry pie filling is a special recipe from Grandma Rowley.

Apple season is coming up in a few weeks, and they will be offering an Apple Pie Sundae. They also offer an apple slush with or without ice cream.

Their next popular product is homemade apple cider donuts. These are freshly made in the morning in house and usually gone by noon.

You can also buy fresh apple cider by the gallon.

For those who like cherries, Burgess Orchards sell dried cherries, dark chocolate, milk chocolate and yogurt dipped cherries.

Their cherry juice has a lot of health benefits. It's anti-inflammatory and is a great natural sleeping support.

The local honey they sell is cold-pressed, and if you haven't tried cold-pressed honey, you need to because the flavors are amazing. The bees share the orchard.

They also have homemade caramel, that they use on the apple pie sundaes. You can buy it as a dip or as a drizzle to put on your own apples.

They also grow and cut fresh flowers from their farm in Santaquin, Utah.

When apple season comes at the end of August or early September, they'll be offering some u-picks for apples including Granny Smith's, Gala and Honeycrisp. Check their Instagram page to know when the apples are ripe for picking.

Burgess Orchards is at 500 Bateman Lane in Alpine. They're open Monday through Saturday 10am to 9pm.

If you can't get to the stand, you can still get peaches at a pickup location. You can find those here.