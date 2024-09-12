It’s peak season for your local farmers market, and that’s great news for a healthy diet

It’s the time of year when we start to enjoy the fruits of your labors…or at least the fruits and veggies that many areas are now starting to offer.

It’s peak season for your local farmers market, and that’s great news for families working to infuse healthy foods into their diets.

“Maybe it tastes better, maybe the color’s more vibrant, maybe it’s just that connection with your local farmer that makes it more likely that you’re going to eat something healthy,” said Dr. Mike Woodruff, Executive Medical Director for Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah.

Woodruff said there are multiple health benefits from visiting your local farmers market.

“When you go to the farmers market, you’re getting ripe, freshly picked produce and that’s the most healthy time to get it,” said Woodruff.

Woodruff said once harvested, fruits and vegetables can start to lose their nutrients and antioxidants, so fresh is best. You also get a little exercise getting out to the market, and usually some sunshine. It also allows you to connect to your community.

“Did you know that being socially disconnected can have the same impact as smoking about 15 cigarettes a day? So, it’s really important to get out and interact with people in your community and the farmers market’s a great way to do that,” said Woodruff.

The best part is, farmers markets are easy to locate.

“Theres a list on the Utah Farmers Market Network that will list almost 50 markets across the state,” said Woodruff.

Experts say, when you can pick your own produce, and experts you’ll eat more of it.

“The recommended amount from the USDA is about 3-4 cups a day, which is quite a bit. You know it’ll cook down once you cook it. And about 2 cups of fruit. So, it’s more than you think, so adding a bunch of veggies to every meal is always a smart thing. That reduces your risk of heart disease, stroke and cancer,” said Woordruff.

Getting kids involved in picking their favorites is also a good way to get them to try something new.

“I’d also recommend that we look out for ultra processed foods, because just like at the supermarket, those things can hide at the supermarket,” said Woodruff.

Unlike the grocery store, at the farmers market you can usually also talk to the grower directly.

“They can give you ideas on how to use these new strange fruits and vegetables that you haven’t seen before, but also, they can answer important questions, like were pesticides used, how was the produce grown, how was it transported, how recently it was picked,” said Woodruff.

Adding you can feel good about what you’re doing, reducing your carbon footprint and supporting local business.