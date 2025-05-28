It's peak wildflower season at these spots in Utah

Lori Thompson, a fun mom to eight boys, loves finding cool places in Utah where she can take her kids.

She joined us with some of her favorite places to see wildflowers, because after all, we're getting to peak wildflower season in Utah.

1. Ogden Botanical Gardens - this one is free for you to wander! They also have an herb garden and roses as well.

2. Albion Basin - There is a hike to get to. But, there are all kinds of flowers in beautiful colors so it's worth it!

3. Lambert Poppy Park in Alpine - This one just opened and the poppies are in full bloom! This is very busy so Lori says go on the weekday if you can. It's also accessible to all ages and strollers too.

4. Mantua Poppy Field - These are just getting ready to blossom — in about a week. But, it will be worth the wait! The flowers are so big!

You can follow Lori's adventures at @lorisfablife.