It's Pi Day (3.14) so of course we're celebrating with pie!

It's Pi Day, always observed on the 14th day of the 3rd month since 3,1,and 4 are the first three significant figures of Pi, the mathematical constant.

So of course we're celebrating with PIE at Pie Fight in Salt Lake City.

Morgan Saxton paid a visit to shop in the 9th and 9th area of town, and chatted with owner & head baker, Sarah Warner, on this, one of the busiest pie days of the year.

They offer everything from traditional flavors like cherry and apple and also do other unique flavors like banana chocolate chip and best-selling blueberry lemon.

Pie Fight also does savory pies like sloppy Joe and peanut butter and jam.

If there's a pie you like that's not on the weekly menu you can place a custom order by emailing Orders@ThePieFight.com and for more information visit thepiefight.com and follow them on Instagram @piefightslc.

