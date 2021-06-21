It's possible to save money while using credit cards

Is it possible to save money while using credit cards? Yes if you do it responsibly.

Brittani Forbush from Mountain America Credit Union joined us with three ways to do just that.

Maximize your rewards while staying on budget. Brittani says think debit, but use credit. That means only spend what you budget for. She also recommends to set up automatic payments and pay the balance often. Another great tip - set up your account alerts. Set yourself up for success. Putting everything on a credit card takes a lot of discipline - be honest with yourself before you start this strategy. Start slowly if need be and just use your card for essentials like groceries and gas. If you are making a purchase you can't pay off right away, make sure you have a plan to pay it off with your current budget. Shop around and look for specials. There are so many different reward cards, look for a card that has rewards that work with your lifestyle and spending habits.

Mountain America is offering double rewards now through July 31 on rewards credit cards purchases.

Visit macu.com/double to learn more.