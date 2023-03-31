It's puppy season -- and Fred is our Pet of the Week

Spring is when a lot of litters of puppies are born, and that means there are more up for adoption, hoping to find their forever homes.

That is the case with our Pet of the Week Fred.

He is an 11-week-old Shar Pei mix who would be a great playmate for kids or a hiking buddy.

He's doing great at crate training and he's learning potty training quickly too.

Fred also loves to play and cuddle and he sprawls out on his back with his legs in the air to sleep.

Fred's litter mates, one brother and two sisters are also up for adoption.

Fred is $400 and is up-to-date on vaccines, is neutered and chipped.

You can meet puppies and dogs of all kinds at an adoption event on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 1-4pm at the Petsmart in Canyon Rim (3191 E. 3300 S.).

To learn more about Fred or other pups, visit hearts4paws.org.