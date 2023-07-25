It's Shark Week in Home Entertainment New Releases

Streaming on most video on demand platforms is the action/ thriller "One Ranger." In the film, British Intelligence meets Texas Justice as a Texas ranger tracks a terrorist across the pond. He must team up with a British Intelligence agent to stop him from detonating a bomb in the heart of London. Tony says, "One Ranger" is a slightly above average fish out of water cop drama. The action sequences are what make this a watchable film, but the acting is lackluster and at times phoned in." He gives it a "C" and it's rated R.

Celebrating its 20th season on VH-1 is the comedy rap series "Wild N' Out". Every week top rappers and comedians get together to battle it out on stage in this unscripted series. Tony says "Wild N' Out isn't for everyone, but for those who love "wild style" rapping and edgy comedy check it out on VH-1." Tony gives it a "B" and it is rated TV-14.

To celebrate Shark Week, Tony caught up with two celebrated shark experts. Andre Musgrove and Paul de Gelder are back with two new documentaries. In "Florida Shark: Blood in the Water." Paul de Gelder dives into the Shark Attack Capital of the World to conduct experiments that will confirm what makes up these dangerous waters and in "Monster Mako: Fresh Blood" André Musgrove gets up close and personal to track makos breaching eight feet out of the ocean. Tony says, "After 35 years, "Shark Week" has become a national obsession with viewers. And there's plenty of new documentaries to watch all this week on Discovery hosted by Jason Momoa." Tony gives it an "A" and it is not rated.

To see more from Tony please visit screenchatter.com.