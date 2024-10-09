It's something we all do, but we may not all be washing our hair the right way.

Jennifer Johnson with ProDo Blow Dry Bar joined us with some tips for the healthiest hair.

She says don't wash your hair every day. If you feel like it's greasy, use dry shampoo and then wear a pony tail or a hat.

Jennifer recommends adding one day at a time without washing.

But don't go too long in-between washes either.

If you do, use a detox shampoo before your regular shampoo

And, it's important to use the right products without paraben and sulfates.

When you're shampooing, scrub the scalp, not the ends of your hair.

Then condition the ends, not the scalp.

You can find Jennifer at prodblowdrybar.com.

