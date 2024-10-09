Watch Now
The Place

Actions

It's something we all do, but we may not all be washing our hair the right way

Hair Washing 101
We all wash our hair, but are you doing it correctly?
Posted

It's something we all do, but we may not all be washing our hair the right way.

Jennifer Johnson with ProDo Blow Dry Bar joined us with some tips for the healthiest hair.

She says don't wash your hair every day. If you feel like it's greasy, use dry shampoo and then wear a pony tail or a hat.

Jennifer recommends adding one day at a time without washing.

But don't go too long in-between washes either.

If you do, use a detox shampoo before your regular shampoo

And, it's important to use the right products without paraben and sulfates.

When you're shampooing, scrub the scalp, not the ends of your hair.

Then condition the ends, not the scalp.

You can find Jennifer at prodblowdrybar.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere