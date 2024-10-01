It's "spooky season" in this week's new releases in home entertainment

Streaming on most VOD platforms is the horror / thriller “The Shade”. Following the loss of his father, a grieving twenty-year-old struggles to hold his family together as an unspeakable darkness plagues his older brother. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Although The Shade is well acted and filmed, the issue is it is weighed down by an overdose of dialogue. The film needed less talk and more rock!" He gives it a C and it's not rated.

Also streaming online is “The Curse of the Necklace,” starring sisters Violet and Madeleine McGraw. The film's story takes place in the 1960's where a newly separated woman lives alone with her 2 daughters. When the mother is given an antique necklace by her estranged husband, evil begins to manifest as the daughters unlock its secrets. Tony says, “The Curse of the Necklace is a wonderfully tense and shocking horror film perfectly suited for you upcoming Halloween party." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

Finally if you're a fan of the “Wiggles,” they have announced their first world tour in over 5 years. The Wiggles have been performing for children for over 30 years. The band was formed in 1991 when founder, Anthony Field, had the idea to make a children's album.

The Wiggles will be on tour In the US soon. Go to thewiggles.com for more information.

