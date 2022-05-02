It's Springtime at City Creek Center and that means fashion, food and fun!

We brought The PLACE to City Creek Center for fashion, food, fun and more!

City Creek Center is 23 acres (that's two-and-a-half city blocks) filled with 100+ restaurants and shops with the latest spring trends, home decor, and Mother's Day gifts too.

Linda Wardell, City Creek Center General Manager, says they hold themselves to the highest standards of safety and cleanliness. So, you'll always feel safe bringing your family for a day of shopping and fun.

Your kids will love the fountain that is programmed with music all day long, and fire features at dusk. There's also a splash pad for them to get wet in, it sprays in jelly fish patterns.

There's also a 1,200-foot-long creek with Bonneville Cutthroat and Rainbow Trout, which are both indigenous to Utah. On Saturday mornings kids can feed the fish at 10am.

The retractable roof only takes about four minutes to open or close and it's as simple as pressing a button, much like opening the sunroof of your car. Linda says they keep it open as much as possible on these warm Spring and Summer days.

But, if it is a little rainy or cool, they'll close the roof to keep you out of the elements.

Speaking of the elements, City Creek Center has 5,000 underground parking spaces, so it's always the right weather to park!

You can find more information on all of the stores,restaurants and events at shopcitycreekcenter.com.

