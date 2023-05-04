It's Star Wars Day at Clark Planetarium

Clark Planetarium is celebrating Star Wars Day, better known as "May the Fourth Be With You" on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

There will be activities going on from 4pm-7pm and tickets for the Hansen Dome and Northrop Grumman IMAX Theatres are just $4 all day!

At 6pm there will be a Star Wars costume contest judged by FanX.

The Science of Star Wars will be playing in the dome theatre at 3 pm and 4:30pm, talking about the physics of Star Wars and different Star Wars concepts.

You can find full details at clarkplanetarium.org.