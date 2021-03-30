Menu

It's Taco Tuesday and #TakeoutTuesday with Salt Lake Foodie

Tacos don't have to just be one flavor. Salt Lake Foodie found a place that has all different varieties.
Posted at 1:29 PM, Mar 30, 2021
It's Tuesday and this week that means you can celebrate with tacos and takeout!

Chase from Salt Lake Foodie joined us with his Mexican Cuisine Eats for #TakeoutTuesday.

ROCTACO - Salt Lake City
Tikka - Tikka Masala, crispy onion, creamy cilantro sauce
Rude Bull - Carne Asada , avocado crema, chipotle lime sauce
The Royal - KC BBQ, creamy slaw, crispy onion

Salsa Queen - Online at salsaqueen.com.
Red Chili - Roma tomatoes, spices, and chiles
Roasted Tomatillo - Tomatillos, onion, garlic, spices, lime

You can find other foodie findings on Instagram @slcfoodie and Facebook @ saltlakefoodie.

