It's Taco Tuesday and #TakeoutTuesday with Salt Lake Foodie

It's Tuesday and this week that means you can celebrate with tacos and takeout!

Chase from Salt Lake Foodie joined us with his Mexican Cuisine Eats for #TakeoutTuesday.

ROCTACO - Salt Lake City

Tikka - Tikka Masala, crispy onion, creamy cilantro sauce

Rude Bull - Carne Asada , avocado crema, chipotle lime sauce

The Royal - KC BBQ, creamy slaw, crispy onion

Salsa Queen - Online at salsaqueen.com.

Red Chili - Roma tomatoes, spices, and chiles

Roasted Tomatillo - Tomatillos, onion, garlic, spices, lime

You can find other foodie findings on Instagram @slcfoodie and Facebook @ saltlakefoodie.

