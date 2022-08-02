It's Tasty Tuesday and we've got dessert and your main course

Posted at 1:12 PM, Aug 02, 2022

Crave Cookies – Draper Rockstar – Toffee, Pretzel, Milk & Semi sweet chocolate chips

Milk Chocolate Chip

Banana Cream Pie

Peanut Butter Cup – Butterfinger chunks and Reese's PB cup Wood Ash Rye – St George Duck tacos - Shredded duck confit, cabbage slaw, guajillo dressing, jalapeno crema, mole bbq, chipotle aioli, corn tortillas

Steak and frites - New York strip, house steak sauce, fries, house ketchup

Charcuterie & cheese - House made nduja (soft salami), antipasti, chef's selection of cheese's, cured meats

Pork belly watermelon - Porkbelly, watermelon, Malaysian bbq, togerachi aoli, ponzu, crispy shallots, war sambal

