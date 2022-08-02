Watch Now
It's Tasty Tuesday and we've got dessert and your main course

Tasty Tuesday
Chase from SLC Foodie takes us to Crave Cookies in Draper and Wood Ash Rye in St. George.
Posted at 1:12 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 15:12:33-04

Crave Cookies – Draper

  • Rockstar – Toffee, Pretzel, Milk & Semi sweet chocolate chips
  • Milk Chocolate Chip
  • Banana Cream Pie
  • Peanut Butter Cup – Butterfinger chunks and Reese's PB cup

Wood Ash Rye – St George

  • Duck tacos - Shredded duck confit, cabbage slaw, guajillo dressing, jalapeno crema, mole bbq, chipotle aioli, corn tortillas
  • Steak and frites - New York strip, house steak sauce, fries, house ketchup
  • Charcuterie & cheese - House made nduja (soft salami), antipasti, chef's selection of cheese's, cured meats
  • Pork belly watermelon - Porkbelly, watermelon, Malaysian bbq, togerachi aoli, ponzu, crispy shallots, war sambal

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

