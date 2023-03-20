It's Tax Season: Beware of potential fraudsters

It's tax season and that means there are potential fraudsters out there just waiting to take your money.

Rob Woellhaf, Vice President of Fraud Management at Mountain America Credit Union, joined us with tips to protect against tax fraud scams.

He says the IRS will never call or email you, let alone call to demand a payment via cash, gift cards, or crypto. Remember this: Hang up! Look Up! Call Back!

Likewise, if someone calls you demanding to return your tax refund, or accuses you of tax fraud, hang up.

Don't agree to receive tax refunds for others, especially people you don't know. You could be facilitating tax refund theft.

Filing your taxes early decreases your chances of an impersonator filing taxes for you and claiming a large return.

Even if you are not expecting a return, a fraudster can file with bogus deductions that may net them a big refund in your name.

Rob also reminds us to use strong passwords and to use unique passwords for each sight. Avoid using birthdates, pet names, phone numbers, family members' names or anything that may be guessable with minimal research.

Be sure your software and your anti-virus software are up-to-date. Don't click on links in emails, especially unsolicited emails. And, don't go into your accounts on public Wifi.

If you have been a victim of tax fraud report it to the IRS immediately.

For more information visit macu.com.

