It's the movie many have been waiting for -- "Wicked Part 1" is finally in theaters

In selected theaters is the crime / thriller "Armor" starring Sylvester Stallone, Josh Wiggins and Dash Mihok. A father and son working as security guards for an armored truck company encounter a team of would-be robbers while on a bridge. They become trapped and must come up with a plan to escape. Film Critic Tony Tocano says, "Armor should have been a throwback to 80's and 90's heist films that were high on action. Unfortunately, the film never reaches a solid boil as there is simply too much conversation and not enough good old fashioned thrills" He gives it a C and it's rated R.

Hitting selected theaters today is the sequel to "Gladiator," aptly titled "Gladiator 2". After his home is conquered by the tyrannical emperors who now lead Rome, a Gladiator is forced to enter the Colosseum and must look to his past to find strength to return the glory of Rome to its people. The film stars Pedro Pascal and is directed by Ridley Scott.

Tony says, "Gladiator 2 is a mediocre and lackluster film that's only a pale shadow of the original with nothing to elevate it to the level it needed to be." He gives it a C and it's rated R.

Also in selected theaters is the movie musical "Wicked Part 1," it's based on the hit Broadway show. In this prequel to "The Wizard of OZ," Elphaba is a misunderstood young woman because of her green skin and Glinda is the most popular girl at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. The two meet and become friends. The film stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh. Tony says, "Wicked is a wonderfully executed big screen musical that will not disappoint. It is wildly entertaining, bright and colorful and has an exceptional cast. Check it out on the biggest screen you can." He gives it an A and it's rated PG.

