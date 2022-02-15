It's the thrill of the hunt at FoundNKept in Salt Lake City

In the last five years or so, there's been a shift in how people perceive buying and wearing used clothing.

In fact, it's a $28 billion dollar industry that is growing every year. And not just as a fashion statement, but for sustainability.

But it's also just plain fun to go on the "hunt", like at FoundNKept in Salt Lake City.

The thrift and consignment store was opened almost by accident. Barri and Christian Allaire had just moved from California when they saw a beautiful garage door storefront and a "for lease" sign on it.

Barri says, "It's the hunt, you know, there really is an environment within the resale community and thrifting... so people come and they love the hunt!"

You can find bargains on everything from designer labels to active wear to vintage styles, handbags, shoes and even jewelry handmade by local artists.

The deals are appealing to shoppers of all ages, and women and men too. And yes, they do have a small mens' section that they plan on adding to.

Christian says, "Men actually come in more than I thought they would come in, but yes men do come in but it's not a lengthy stay. They come in with a purpose they fulfill that purpose and they go."

FoundNKept is located at 1332 South 2100 East in Salt Lake City.

Visit foundnkept.com for more information.