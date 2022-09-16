It's the weekend, what will you see at the theatre? Here are some options!

New in theaters is the powerful, historical epic "The Woman King" with Viola Davis.

Davis stars as a general of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors protecting the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s, training new recruits for battle and preparing to fight off European invaders.

Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan lead the comedic mystery "See How They Run" as detectives in 1950s London on the case of a whodunnit when the member of a play is murdered.

Based on a true story, "The Silent Twins stars Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance as sisters escaping into their own world by only communicating with each other.

Bringing the music of David Bowe to life is "Moonage Daydream" with never-before-seen footage.

The thriller "God's Country" stars Thandiwe Newton as a college professor in the remote American West confronting two hunters trespassing on her property.

John Hamm stars in "Confess, Fletch" as a suspect in a murder case testing his investigative skills to prove his innocence.

In select theatres, "Blonde" with Ana de Armis as Marilyn Monroe.

