It's time for brunch in this week's #TakeoutTuesday with Salt Lake Foodie

Who doesn't love brunch? That's what Salt Lake Foodie is all about in this week's #TakeoutTuesday.

Here are some suggestions:

HallPass - Salt Lake City

Steak N' Eggs - Herb crusted filet, 3 eggs any style, chili garlic oil, smashed breakfast potatoes.

Loaded Bloody Mary - Chef's Bloody Mary Mix, Vodka, Everything Bagel & Tajin Rim, Jumbo Shrimp, Fried Mac & Cheese Ball, Celery, Olives

Fresh Baked Scones- Lemon Blueberry, Dark Chocolate Orange, or Funfetti. Served with salted butter & fresh strawberry jam.

Even Stevens Sandwiches - Salt Lake City, Draper, Cottonwood Heights

Breakfast Sandwich - eggs scrambled bacon, avocado, with house maple glaze, cheddar cheese, Hawaiian bun.

Stuffed French Toast - Sweet cream cheese filling, strawberries & warm berry compote, dusted with powdered sugar.

Morrissey - Loaded with tots, roasted red pepper & red onion mix, soyrizo, house vin and spinach. Served with a side of salsa morita.

