Watch
The Place

Actions

It's time for brunch in this week's #TakeoutTuesday with Salt Lake Foodie

items.[0].videoTitle
You can drink your "brunch" will this foodie finding for #TakeoutTuesday with Salt Lake Foodie.
Posted at 1:29 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 15:29:16-04

Who doesn't love brunch? That's what Salt Lake Foodie is all about in this week's #TakeoutTuesday.

Here are some suggestions:

HallPass - Salt Lake City
Steak N' Eggs - Herb crusted filet, 3 eggs any style, chili garlic oil, smashed breakfast potatoes.
Loaded Bloody Mary - Chef's Bloody Mary Mix, Vodka, Everything Bagel & Tajin Rim, Jumbo Shrimp, Fried Mac & Cheese Ball, Celery, Olives
Fresh Baked Scones- Lemon Blueberry, Dark Chocolate Orange, or Funfetti. Served with salted butter & fresh strawberry jam.

Even Stevens Sandwiches - Salt Lake City, Draper, Cottonwood Heights
Breakfast Sandwich - eggs scrambled bacon, avocado, with house maple glaze, cheddar cheese, Hawaiian bun.
Stuffed French Toast - Sweet cream cheese filling, strawberries & warm berry compote, dusted with powdered sugar.
Morrissey - Loaded with tots, roasted red pepper & red onion mix, soyrizo, house vin and spinach. Served with a side of salsa morita.

You can find more foodie findings on Instagram "SLCFOODIE" and Facebook "SALT LAKE FOODIE".

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere