It's time for movie reviews for the weekend

New and streaming on Prime Video is the psychological horror thriller “Persona”. A woman wakes up locked in a house, injured with no memory and finds a woman bound in another room. These 2 strangers must work together to figure out what's really going on before the door is unlocked. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Although “Persona” is a bit unsteady in places, the performances and final scenes are well worth the time to see it." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

New in theaters and also streaming on Prime Video is the action / adventure series “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power”. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings,' and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged and unlikely heroes were tested. Tony says, "After a slow start in season 1, “The Rings of Power” needed time to find its footing and has done so in season 2. I expect much more from season 3." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-14.

The life of Mary is examined in the new Netflix film “Mary”. Tony says, "Although the acting from the lead characters is in earnest, the script strays too far from the Christmas story and ultimately replaces its beauty and weight with historically inaccurate nonsense." He gives it a D and it's not rated.

Streaming on Hallmark+ is the holiday mystery series “Mistletoe Murders”. Christmas store owner Emily Lane's sleuthing skills are put to the test as she investigates local murders. Tony says, “Mistletoe Murders is a wonderful surprise for the holidays. The series offers 6 episodes to watch while wrapping presents." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

You can see more from Tony at screenchatter.com.