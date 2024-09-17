It's time for "Tasty Tuesday" with Salt Lake Foodie

Chase with Salt Lake Foodie introduces us to two new spots: "Hamachi Sushi Bar" and "Lupessa".

You can visit Hamachi Sushi Bar at 3370 Digital Drive #160 in Lehi and 488 East 100 South in Salt Lake City.

Chase recommends ordering:

Billy Billy

Albacore tuna, tempura asparagus topped with seared washugyu beef garlic ponzu smoked sea salt and green onion.

Kill Bill

King salmon, tempura green onion, spicy mayo topped with negi toro and ponzu sauce

Tonkatsu Ramen

Pork bone broth, thin noodles, pork belly, egg, green onion, roasted seaweed.

Chase also recommends making time to eat at Lupessa at 156 South 400 West in Salt Lake City. You won't go wrong with these menu items:

Frutti di Mare fra Diavolo - Squid Ink Rigatoni, Lobster, Shrimp, Scallops, Spicy Tomato Sauce

Pollo al Marsala - Airline Chicken Breast, Marsala Wine Reduction, Broccolin

Gnocchi - Prosciutto Cream Sauce, Parmigiano, Thyme

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.