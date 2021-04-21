It's time to make sure your car is ready for warmer months

Spring is finally HERE, and summer is right around the corner!

It's time to ensure your car is equipped and ready for warmer months.

Budah stopped by AAMCO at 8950 South Sandy Parkway in Sandy to talk with Todd Ashcroft.

He says AAMCO offers a FREE A/C check whenever you need it so you can keep your family cool on road trips.

Todd says AAMCO is known for transmission repairs, but they so so much more too.

They are experts in brake repair, car battery service, oil changes, car tune-ups, air conditioning, electrical repairs and more!

AAMCO also offers No Credit Needed Financing and AAMCO Credit Cards with 12 months interest free financing.

AAMCO has locations across the Wasatch Front. Go to AAMCOutah.com to find one near you.