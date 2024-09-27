Every shot counts!

It's time to protect yourself and others against vaccine-preventable diseases this fall including the flu and COVID-19.

Medical experts say the best time to get vaccinated is September and October.

Lacie Odom, Immunizations Core Nurse at Community Nursing Services, says while you still may come down with an infection this year, being vaccinated ahead of time can reduce the risk of series symptoms, and keep you out of the hospital.

She says, "They're one of the most monumental breakthroughs in health and save millions of lives around the world every year."

It's especially important for children, older adults and people with chronic conditions like heart and lung diseases.

They can help to protect during pregnancy and can be lifesaving for children.

Fall is a great time to get your kids vaccinated against childhood childhood diseases too, including measles, mumps, rubella and others.

It's recommended that everyone six months and older get vaccinated against the flu. People 65 years and older may want to consider the higher-dose vaccine since they are at the highest risk of developing serious flu complications leading to hospitalization.

COVID-19 continues to mutate and become different variants, so that vaccine is updated too. It's safe to get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

Thanks to the generous contributions of local donors, CNS provides vaccinations to all individuals, regardless of their ability to pay.

No-cost CNS vaccination clinics are happening now. Simply walk in to one of them to get vaccinated.

Walk-in clinics are in Clearfield and West Valley City.

Book an individual appointment, locate a clinic at a local school, or schedule a community or employee clinic at cns-cares.org or by calling 801-207-8777.

Founded over 94 years ago, CNS is Utah's oldest nonprofit home health care agency.

It provides a wide range of services including home health care, hospice and palliative care, specialty infusion therapy pharmacy, oxygen and respiratory services, telehealth, physical therapy and vaccinations.

It's nine offices are currently accessible to 93 percent of Utahns and provides services regardless of insurance coverage or ability to pay.

For more information visit cns-cares.org and Regence.com.