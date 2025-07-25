It's time to start thinking about back-to-school immunizations

Among its many health care services, Community Nursing Services, or CNS, offers childhood and seasonal vaccinations.

They want to remind everyone that it's not too early to start thinking about back-to-school immunizations.

Liz Diamond, Immunizations Program Manager at CNS, says children who are in school are screened to ensure they're up-to-date on vaccinations.

Adults are a little more on their own and should check their records or consult with their physician.

Right now, protecting against measles is especially important.

Liz says measles is a highly-contagious, airborne disease that can have serious complications such as brain damage or death.

Anything over three cases is considered an outbreak, so Utah is in the midst of one.

Children and adults alike should have two MMR shots to protect themselves and those around them.

Before we know it, it will be flu season again. Flu shots are recommended for everyone six months and older. The vaccines are available starting in September.

You can learn more at cns-cares.org/immunizations.

CNS provides immunization clinics at multiple locations where vaccinations are provided for members of the community who may not have insurance or are underserved.

They have been serving Utahns stateside for nearly 100 years and they are the state's oldest nonprofit home health care agency.

To continue providing much needed services throughout Utah, CNS relies on the community.

If you'd like to volunteer your time or donate to them, please visit: cns-cares.org.

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah supports the work CNS does in the community to keep everyone healthier together.

