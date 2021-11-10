It's time to start thinking about that perfect Hawaiian vacation

When the time is right and you feel ready, The Travel Mom has the perfect vacation destination... Hawaii.

Emily Kaufman says The Fairmont Kea Lani on the island of Hawaii is one of her favorite spots in the world.

Emily says there are easy non-stop flights from Salt Lake City to Maui, which is a great place to just relax and recharge your batteries.

The Fairmont Kea Lani allows you to be as active or inactive as you want.

They have suites and villas for multi-generational or multi-family visits.

There are pool areas for the kids with water slides and adult-only pools too.

And there is a white sand beach for kayaking and paddle boarding.

