It's time to start thinking about your Thanksgiving road trip plans

As the leaves fall and we approach Thanksgiving, many Utahns will be hitting the road to visit family and friends.

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and with crowds comes an increased risk of accidents.

Last year, AAA projected over 55 million Americans would travel 50+ miles for Thanksgiving, with more than 49 million driving, and 2025 is likely to be just as busy.

Utah's highways will see heavy traffic, especially on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after. (Traffic analysts note the worst congestion is often 2–6 p.m. on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.)

Not only does heavy traffic lead to frustration, it can unfortunately lead to crashes if drivers aren't careful.

Fatigued or distracted driving, speeding to make up time, and winter weather conditions can all turn a holiday trip into a tragedy.

The good news is that with a little preparation and caution, you can greatly reduce your risk on the road.

Tyler T. Toss joined us with some important Thanksgiving travel safety reminders, pulled from expert recommendations and Utah's road safety stats:

Thanksgiving Travel Safety Tips

Plan Ahead & Avoid Peak Times: Give yourself plenty of time to get where you're going. If possible, travel at off-peak hours to steer clear of the worst traffic (for example, early morning on Wednesday or on Thanksgiving Day itself). The day before Thanksgiving is notoriously busy, Wednesday late afternoon/early evening has the heaviest traffic and longest delays. Consider leaving a little earlier or later to reduce stress. A well-planned drive (with planned rest stops and an eye on weather forecasts) can keep you calm and in control.

Stay Alert – No Distracted or Drowsy Driving: Holiday road trips can be long and tiring. Make sure you're well-rested before you drive, and swap drivers or take breaks every few hours to stretch. Avoid driving late at night if you can, and if you feel drowsy, stop, as fatigue can be as dangerous as drunk driving. Also, resist the urge to check texts or let holiday excitement distract you behind the wheel. In stop-and-go holiday traffic, even a momentary distraction can cause a crash. Experts warn that traffic jams combined with driver impatience lead to rear-endings and fender benders – or worse. Put the phone away, keep your focus on the road, and let a passenger handle the GPS and music.

Drive Defensively and Mind the Speed Limit: With so many cars on the road, it's more important than ever to drive cooperatively. Keep a safe following distance (at least 3-4 seconds behind the car in front, more if roads are slick). Expect sudden slow-downs or stops. Speeding is especially risky during holiday travel. UHP troopers often see a spike in excessive speeding after the holiday, particularly on the Sunday when everyone's heading home. Remember that higher speeds increase both the risk of crashing and the severity of injuries. Plan extra time so you're not tempted to speed. It's better to arrive a bit later than not at all.

Absolutely No Impaired Driving: "Blackout Wednesday" – the night before Thanksgiving – has unfortunately become one of the biggest drinking nights of the year. This leads to a surge in DUI incidents. Nationwide in 2022, over one-third of fatal crashes on Thanksgiving Eve involved a drunk driver. During the full Thanksgiving holiday period that year, 184 people died in alcohol-related crashes across the U.S.. Don't contribute to these grim statistics. If you plan to drink at Thanksgiving dinner or a reunion with friends, do not drive. Use a designated sober driver, rideshare, or stay over. Utah police are vigilant during holiday weekends, and for good reason, they want everyone to get home safely. Enjoy those "holiday spirits" responsibly by ensuring a safe ride. And if you're driving, stay alert for other drivers who may be impaired and report suspected DUIs (it could save a life).

Buckle Up, Every Trip: This is important all year, but especially when roads are busy or slick. Wearing a seat belt is the single most effective way to protect yourself in a crash. Sadly, nearly 39% of people killed in Utah crashes last year were not wearing seat belts, many of those deaths could have been prevented with one simple click. Make sure everyone in the car is buckled (and children are in appropriate car seats). A seat belt dramatically increases your odds of surviving if something goes wrong.

Prepare Your Vehicle for Winter: Late November in Utah can bring the first snowstorms. Before a long drive, check your tires, brakes, and windshield wipers. If you plan to cross mountain passes or remote areas, consider carrying chains or making sure you have snow tires, Utah has traction laws in effect on certain routes during winter. Pack an emergency kit with water, blankets, flashlight, first-aid, and snacks, especially if you're traveling in cold or rural areas. It's better to be over-prepared than caught off guard by a sudden canyon snow squall or icy roads.

