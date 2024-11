It's time to talk about this week's foodie findings with Salt Lake Foodie

Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, joins us each Tuesday with new restaurants he gives a thumbs up to.

First up, O'Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar in West Jordan. Here's what he says are his faves:



Crabmeat Fries

Cajun Boil - Lobster, Crab, Mussels, Shrimp

New Orleans Beignet

Next up, Blind Rabbit Kitchen in Sugar House. Chase says you won't go wrong with these menu items:



Lunch $15

Whiskey Spare Ribs

Fettuccine Alfredo

Mom's Fried Chicken

Thanksgiving Buffet

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.