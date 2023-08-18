It's time to talk new movies and streaming shows for the weekend

Film Critic Tony Toscano joins us with reviews for two streaming series and a new movie in theaters this weekend.

Streaming on VOD is the mystery/thriller 'Waking Nightmare". Tony says, "lthough "Waking Nightmare" is a low budget independent film, it does offer terrific acting and a better than expected plot. If you're tired of the run of mill thrillers, this one might be what you're looking for." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Entering its second season on Apple TV+ is the hit sci-fi series "Invasion". Tony says, "After a stunning season one, season 2 of "Invasion" goes deeper into the hope of the survival of mankind." H gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

In theaters, Will Farrell and Isla Fisher lend their voices to "Strays". Tony says, "Strays is an awful comedy. Nothing in this film is remotely funny. Just one bad bathroom joke after another. Also this is not a dog movie for kids. It's rated R for pervasive language, sexual content and more." He gives it an F and it's rated R.

You can learn more from Tony at screenchatter.com.