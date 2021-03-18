It's up to you to keep Fido safe while you're driving

Dogs love to go in the car, but there are right ways and wrong ways to let them go along for a ride.

We talked with Personal Injury Attorney Craig Swapp who says the number one problem he sees with dogs in cars is distraction.

Whether they are sitting on your lab or moving around, an unsecured pet is a hazard for everybody on the road.

Just like an unrestrained human, an unrestrained pet becomes a projectile.

Swapp says being safe is as easy as going to a pet store or going online and finding the right pet restraint for your dog.

As dog owners know, every dog is unique and it's important to find a restraint that fits their size, temperament and personality.

Even if a dog is properly restrained, they can still bark and cause other distractions.

The American Kennel Club explains that any dog can be taught to associate the car with positive things.

Giving them treats or bringing their favorite toys along can help a dog feel calm and positive about riding in a car.

The calmer a dog is during a ride, the less of a distraction it is for the driver.

You can contact Craig Swapp with any questions at 1-800-404-9000 or online at craigswapp.com.