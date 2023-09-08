Izzy is a very sweet and well-behaved girl who just wants to find love

Watch Now
Let's Find Izzy a Home!
Posted at 1:57 PM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 15:57:10-04

Meet Izzy — she's our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week.

She's great with kids, other dogs and even cats! She just wants a family to call her own.

Izzy is very sweet and well-behaved and loves hugs and snuggles and just hanging out with her human.

She is around seven years old and likes to go on short walks.

Izzy's just had a dental and is current on vaccinations and is spade.

If you'd like more information please visit hearts4paws.org and fill out an application.

Hearts4Paws will be at the Doggy Paddle event on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 9:30am to 1pm. It's going on in Kearns at the Oquirrh Park Fitness Center.

