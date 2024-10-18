Jagger could be your new adventure buddy!

Jagger is a cute, smart and friendly puppy who loves to play and run around. He was given his name because "He's Got Movies Like Jagger".

He's our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week.

Jagger is athletic but is also gentle and sweet and very loyal and loves his hugs.

He is good with cats, dogs and meeting new four-legged friends. And, he also loves children.

With his sweet personality, he's sure to steal your heart!

Jagger would be a perfect companion for those looking for an adventurous and playful new member of the family.

Go to hearts4paws.org to meet him!

