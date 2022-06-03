Jagger is a sweet little boy who is hard-of-hearing, but can understand hand signals

For the second week in a row, our Pet of the Week is hearing-impaired.

Sweet little Jagger is a maltpoo, that is about a year and a half old. He was living with a family who didn't have time for him, and has just recently been diagnosed as deaf.

Jagger can hear loud noises, but can't hear normal conversation. He does understand some hand signals, and is excited to learn even more.

He is a sweet boy who loves to play fetch and go for walks. He also will just hang out by himself in his dog bed.

He is housebroken and will not shed, but does regular regular grooming.

Jagger is neutered and current on all vaccinations and chipped.

His adoption fee is $450. If you'd like more information, you can visit hearts4paws.org.