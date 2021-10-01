Jaguar Land Rover Lehi is officially open

Jaguar Land Rover Lehi opened last year but the pandemic delayed the grand opening so for their one year anniversary they are excited to officially welcome Utahns to their beautiful dealership.

Andrew Polsinelli, Jaguar Land Rover North America, joined us for the Grand Opening and explained Jaguar is known for its performance and styling while Land Rover is the Pinnacle of luxury and off-road capability.

Jaguar Land Rover Lehi brings a 23-year history and heritage of luxury cars and SUVs to an 8-car showroom with a state-of-the-art service and parts department.

The Land Rover clientele reflect a mix that spans everyone in the market with vehicles starting at just $40,000 and Jaguars begin in the $50,000 range.

In the COVID-19 era, customers can still count on their complimentary valet service, browse the online inventory, schedule a test drive or service for their vehicle or can call us at 801-298-5300 for quick, personal service.

For more information and to see their line of luxury cars go to : jaguarlehi.com and landroverlehi.com