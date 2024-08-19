JamFest is more than just basketball

Thurl Bailey's JamFest is an exciting community event centered around a 3v3 basketball tournament.

But, it's more than just basketball. It's an opportunity for friends, family, and members of the community at-large to come together in unity and celebration. The event includes activities suitable for all age groups.

JamFest 2024 will be taking place on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

The JamFest basketball tournament has youth divisions for boys and girls in 1st-12th grade, along with Competitive and Elite divisions for Men and Women. And, new in 2024 a Coed 4v4 division.

This year the adult divisions will be played indoors at the Karl Malone Training Center, while the youth divisions will be played outdoors in the Lehi Outdoor Pool parking lot.

Thurl says he's passionate about introducing the youth to the streetball style of basketball that was wildly popular in the 80s and 90s.

The team entry fee is $120, and each team can have 3-5 players (for subs). The registration deadline for the basketball tournament is Monday, August 26, 2024.

There will be cash prizes for the winning teams in the adult divisions, and some great swag from sponsors will be awarded to the winning teams in the youth divisions.

The JamFest event includes a block party with bounce houses, face painting, balloon artists, dunk tanks, a live DJ, food and drinks, and an epic pool party at the Lehi City Outdoor Pool.

You can learn more and register at JamFestUtah.com.

