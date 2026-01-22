January 22 is National Hot Sauce Day

We're celebrating National Hot Sauce Day with "Burn Your Tongue" by showcasing some Utah-made heat you can eat!

Burn Your Heat has been selling a spicy selection of sauces for more than 16 years, including sauce made in Utah.

Those include:

Bear River Bottling: Starting North in Logan, Bear River Bottling is Utah's largest and most awarded hot sauce brand. They have hot sauces, Steak, BBQ sauces and rubs, four sauerkrauts, and yes… a Fry Sauce. They have over 50 industry honors and counting!

Tonguespank Spice Company: Utah's oldest sauce brand, Lehi's Tonguespank Spice Company blends local liquors into their sauces for unique flavors. They use small amounts of distillery spirits for depth of flavor. They have infused spice blends too!

Heat Street: Heat Street ferments from flavor to fire. Their Not (Hot) Sauce if very mild with fermented red bell pepper. Made with Utah in mind.

The Sauce Boss: Made in Heber City, Chef Chris Griffin brings balance in his bottles! Bad, Thai, and Ghost Jack are Ogden Farmers Market favorites.

Uncle Chainsaw's mixes heavy-metal branding with approachable heat. Scassa La Bocca is a well-tested Italian sauce. Made with Smoky, fruity, Italian Calabrian peppers, it is a very tolerable test for your taste buds. For the Dirty Soda lovers, Kevin uses Utah's favorite pepper, Dr Pepper, to sweeten his Holy Smokes chipotle sauce!

Other locals and up-and-coming Farmer's Market Favorites are "Diet Riot" out of Layton, "SLC Fermenting Co" with their single probiotic sauce, "High Mesa Chile Co" in SLC, and to the South – Churchill Jerky in Hurricane has a great list of spicy sauces too!

You can pick up any of these Utah-made sauces at "Burn Your Tongue's" three locations: Ogden, Orem and Sandy.

To celebration National Hot Sauce Day they're having a Spice Sampling Event at The Quilted Bear in Ogden on Saturday, January 24, 2025 from 12-6pm.

Stop by and try over 50 sauces for FREE!

Follow @burnyourtongue on Instagram and Facebook so you don't miss any events or new product drops!

