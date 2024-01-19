January is filled with triggers for Seasonal Affective Depression or S.A.D.

The weather can be cold and dreary, the days feel shorter and it gets dark early. These can all be triggers for Seasonal Affective Depression or SAD.

Statistics show it occurs in one to 10 percent of Americans, and it's more common in females and people who live in colder climates.

A study of Google search analytics shows Utah has the sixth highest rate of SAD in the country.

Leah Harter, LCMHC, is the counseling clinical director & therapist at the Christian Center of Park City and joined Jenny Hardman with suggestions to deal with SAD.

If you feel down or unmotivated, have a loss of interest in things you used to enjoy, are eating more or craving carbs, and not sleeping normally, you could be experiencing symptoms.

Light lamps can help to mimic outdoor light. You can use them 20 minutes each morning since you're not getting as much Vitamin D from the sun.

And, you may also want to consider getting outside, even though it's cold, to enjoy social activities and exercise.

If you need help go to CCPC Counselors for more information.

