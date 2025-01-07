January is the month more people look for a new job than any other

If finding a new job is on your new year's resolution list, Workforce Services has some job search tips and resources to help you.

Troy Lamb, with the Department of Workforce Services, says networking is one of the best ways to establish professional relationships that could lead to your next job.

Approximately 80 percent of all jobs are found through networking. Your network includes family, friends, acquaintances, previous co-workers and supervisors, fellow alumni, and social and volunteer contacts.

Troy says employers only spend about 10 to 30 seconds screening each resume, so you need to target your resume to the employer. Make sure to research the company and position and use the job description to show your relevant experience and skills.

Visit jobs.utah.gov to search from 25,000 available jobs in Utah.

There is also a statewide virtual job fair coming up on Thursday, January 9, 2025 from 10am to 10pm.

This is a great place to meet with multiple employers all in one place. Click here to sign up for the Fair.

There will be employers from health care, manufacturing, transportation, retail, education, government and more.

