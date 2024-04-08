Japanese Hayashi Rice recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith's is making a Beef Stroganoff-style recipe that uses rice instead of noodles.

Japanese Hayashi Rice

14 oz. shaved steak

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

8 oz. sliced brown mushrooms

1 Tbsp. cooking oil

1 Tbsp. butter

1 Tbsp. flour

3/4 c. red wine or beef broth

1 tsp. consommé powder

2 Tbsp. ketchup

3 Tbsp. mirin

2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

15 oz. canned diced tomatoes

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 bay leaf

kosher salt and pepper to taste

1 tsp. sugar

cooked rice for serving

chopped parsley for garnish

Directions

1. Add the oil to a large pan over medium-high heat. Add the butter and oil. Once the butter melts add the onions and cook a few minutes. Push the onions to the side of the pan, then add the beef and season with salt and pepper. Cook until the beef is browned through.

2. Next add the flour to the pan and stir to combine. Push the ingredients to one side of the pan then add the red wine and let it simmer until it almost completely evaporates. Next add the tomatoes, consommé powder, ketchup, mirin, Worcestershire, soy sauce, sugar, and bay leaf. Mix everything together, then taste and add more salt and pepper as needed.

3. Simmer the mixture for 5 minutes. Add in the mushrooms then add another 5 minutes. Taste and season as needed. Serve warm with cooked rice. Garnish with chopped parsley. Enjoy!

