Watch
The Place

Actions

Jele tablets encourage proper hydration by making water taste good

items.[0].videoTitle
Most kids don't drink enough water. But, Jele will get them chugging it down without the sugar and sodium many energy drinks have.
Posted at 1:13 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 15:13:15-04

Most kids don't drink enough water, they say it tastes boring to them.

A lot of kids will chug down a sports drink, but they can be loaded with sugar and unnatural colors.

That's why Jele was founded by jeff Cornelius in Colorado. After more than two years of research and their own neighborhood taste tests, Jele tablets were born.

Jele tablets encourage proper hydration by making water taste good.

They are made with all-natural ingredients including vitamins C and D, Calcium, Magnesium and Potassium to help support healthy immune system functioning, bone growth and muscle and nerve function.

Board Certified Wellness Coach Jes Royston says her kids love the drinks and she feels good about giving it too them.

In addition, the tablets are easy to carry and don't require plastic bottles that leave a huge carbon footprint.

You can learn more about Jele hydration tablets and order them at getjele.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere