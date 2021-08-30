Most kids don't drink enough water, they say it tastes boring to them.

A lot of kids will chug down a sports drink, but they can be loaded with sugar and unnatural colors.

That's why Jele was founded by jeff Cornelius in Colorado. After more than two years of research and their own neighborhood taste tests, Jele tablets were born.

Jele tablets encourage proper hydration by making water taste good.

They are made with all-natural ingredients including vitamins C and D, Calcium, Magnesium and Potassium to help support healthy immune system functioning, bone growth and muscle and nerve function.

Board Certified Wellness Coach Jes Royston says her kids love the drinks and she feels good about giving it too them.

In addition, the tablets are easy to carry and don't require plastic bottles that leave a huge carbon footprint.

You can learn more about Jele hydration tablets and order them at getjele.com.