Jenny and Morgan put their rodeo skills to the test

"Farmer Wants a Wife" is the world's biggest dating show. It's been in 35 countries, has created 180 weddings and more than 400 babies!

Now "Farmer Wants a Wife" is coming to Fox 13!

In celebration of the show we asked the cutest rodeo star we've ever met to teach Jenny and Morgan some roping skills.

Kashlee Hill is a little cowgirl just over the Utah border in Wyoming.

"Farmer Wants a Wife" premieres Wednesday, March 8 at 7pm. You can watch four farmers, 32 eligible daters who are ready to leave their lives in the big city to embark on the adventure of a lifetime in America's heartland.