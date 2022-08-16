Jenny Hardman shares why she loves Great Lengths extensions

When it comes to extensions there are so many brands how do you know which is best?

Hair Stylist, Darren Wilson, recommends Great Lengths extensions for several reasons.

- Great Lengths hair is ethically sourced, meaning that the hair is donated as part of a voluntary Hindu ritual of devotion.

- Once the hair is collected, GL works to get the hair to the correct color through a gentle, de-pigmentation process and re-pigmention process. The processes don't involve ammonia or acids -which can damage and even destroy the hair cuticle.

- The hair is triple drawn, which ensures that the density of each bundle of hair is the same from top to bottom. This means that when you order 18” of hair, you’re getting a true 18” in every bundle which also makes it easier when cutting the extensions to blend them in with your own hair.

- Great Lengths hair is applied to your hair with a cold fusion method which means it uses no heat but rather the strands are attached using ultrasonic vibration technology.

Jenny Hardman switched to these extensions and has loved them!