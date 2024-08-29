Watch Now
Jenny Hardman's smoothie recipe and favorite portable blender

When it comes to smoothies, Jenny Hardman can't live without them!

Today she showed us one of her favorite recipes featuring Fodmap Foods protein powder - use code Jenny10 for 10% off and her new favorite portable blender.

BLENDi Pro+ 17oz Portable Blender:

  • Cordless, battery-operated, and compact, fitting easily into any bag or purse
  • Make smoothies in 20 seconds with the press of a button
  • Perfect for protein shakes, salad dressings, and clump-free ice-cold margaritas
  • Transforms into a functional water bottle for easy carrying
  • Includes a 17.5 oz water bottle conversion
  • Comes with a blade cover to protect the blades when not in use
  • Easy to clean

