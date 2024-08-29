Jenny Hardman's smoothie recipe and favorite portable blender

When it comes to smoothies, Jenny Hardman can't live without them!

Today she showed us one of her favorite recipes featuring Fodmap Foods protein powder - use code Jenny10 for 10% off and her new favorite portable blender.

BLENDi Pro+ 17oz Portable Blender:



Cordless, battery-operated, and compact, fitting easily into any bag or purse

Make smoothies in 20 seconds with the press of a button

Perfect for protein shakes, salad dressings, and clump-free ice-cold margaritas

Transforms into a functional water bottle for easy carrying

Includes a 17.5 oz water bottle conversion

Comes with a blade cover to protect the blades when not in use

Easy to clean

