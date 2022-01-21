Watch
Jenny journeys to the ultimate playground for kids and adults alike

Journeys with Jenny: Jenny hops in her Nissan Frontier and heads to Woodward Park City for some winter fun.
Posted at 1:57 PM, Jan 21, 2022
In this week's Journeys with Jenny she takes her Nissan Frontier to Woodward Park City - the ultimate playground for kids and adults alike!

General Manager, Phoebe Mills, explained what their action sports hub is all about.

Kids are able to learn on their indoor equipment like the spring floor, tramps, and foam pits, and then take those skills and techniques outdoors, to their parks.

Woodward Park City is not only great for winter fun but also summer fun. If you are looking for summer camps for your kids they have 10 weeks of week-long summer day camp for youth ages 5-17 featuring skateboard, BMX, MTB, scooter, and parkour camps.

For more information you can go to Woodward Park City and to find more about the Nissan Frontier or other Nissan vehicles go to nissanusa.com.

