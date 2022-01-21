Jenny journeys to the ultimate playground for kids and adults alike

In this week's Journeys with Jenny she takes her Nissan Frontier to Woodward Park City - the ultimate playground for kids and adults alike!

General Manager, Phoebe Mills, explained what their action sports hub is all about.

Kids are able to learn on their indoor equipment like the spring floor, tramps, and foam pits, and then take those skills and techniques outdoors, to their parks.

Woodward Park City is not only great for winter fun but also summer fun. If you are looking for summer camps for your kids they have 10 weeks of week-long summer day camp for youth ages 5-17 featuring skateboard, BMX, MTB, scooter, and parkour camps.

