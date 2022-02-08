Jenny jumps in her Nissan Frontier for a trip to a winter wonderland

In this week's edition of Journeys with Jenny she jumped in the Nissan Frontier to head to Midway for a winter wonderland experience.

The Ice Castles are an annual family tradition for many Utah families. There's a lot to explore including tunnels, slides, archways and passageways.

Brent Christensen, Founder of Ice Castles, say they freeze the ice into the structures with a sprinkler system.

Think of a candle when it burns and the wax cascades down. The ice castles get bigger and bigger that way.

But you need to hurry to get your visit to the Ice Castles in, they have announced because of warmer-than-anticipated temperatures, they will be closing on Wednesday, February 9.

For more information go to IceCastles.com