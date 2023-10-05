Jenny Oaks Baker is brining her inspiring Christmas show to 5 Utah locations

Grammy-nominated violinist Jenny Oaks Baker is performing at five Utah venues this Christmas season.

Jenny joined us in studio to tell us more about "Joy to the World! A Sacred Celebration".

She says the Christ-centered show will feature her and her children, musical group Family Four, as well as former Celtic Woman star Alex Sharpe.

The show also features narration by New York Best-selling Author Jason F. Wright.

Local choirs and lyrical and Irish local dancers will also be performing.

The show is at Eccles Theatre in Salt Lake City on November 30, 2023 and then will travel to Logan, Richfield, Cedar City and St. George.

You can get tickets at jennyoaksbaker.com and get the best seats and an early bird discount of 10 percent off with code: JOY10.