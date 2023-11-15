Grammy-nominated violinist Jenny Oaks Baker is setting out on a 20 city Christmas Tour throughout the United States and Canada, including at five Utah venues this Christmas season.

"Joy to the World! A Sacred Celebration" features her talented children, musical group Family Four as well as former Celtic Woman star Alex Sharpe and narration by New York Best-selling author Jason F. Wright.

Local choirs and lyrical and Irish local dancers will also be performing.

Jenny says the concert will be religious and inspiring but also very fun, exuberant and entertaining.

The show is at Eccles Theatre in Salt Lake City on November 30, 2023 and then will travel to Logan, Richfield, Cedar City and St. George.

You can get tickets at jennyoaksbaker.com and use code JOY10 to get 10 percent off.