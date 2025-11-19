Jenny Oaks Baker says her Christmas show blends artistry with the true meaning of the season.

Now is the time to get your tickets to Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four's Joy to the World! A Sacred Celebration Christmas Concert.

Performances will be coming to 13 cities this Christmas including five in Utah: Salt Lake City, St. George, Payson, Logan and Ogden.

Grammy-nominated Jenny Oaks Baker joined us to tell us more about this year's musical production which she says blends artistry with the true meaning of the season, the birth of Jesus Christ.

She will be joined by her children, Family Four, along with mezzo-soprano Angela Brower and baritone and narrator Preston Yates.

The production also features a script written by New York Times bestselling author Jason Wright, known for his novel "Christmas Jars".

Each show will also feature local performing groups like Irish dancers, ballet dancers and choir members.

In addition, this year's production will support the viral "Light the World" giving initiative by coordinating all shows with a Giving Machine location.

Patrons at each concert will have the opportunity to learn more about the popular machines and donate.

Produced by SoulFill Music Foundation and with the support of financial donors and show sponsors, each concert will provide free or discounted tickets to underserved local individuals and families.

In addition, family-friendly ticket pricing begins at $15, ensuring that this inspiring show can be experienced by audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

Get your tickets at jennyoaksbaker.com.