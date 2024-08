Jenny loves eating olives but hates seeing the pits so she searched and found this Olive Boat on Amazon.

This 2-piece set is the perfect way to present the olives and then the pits go in the center so you don't have to see them.

She also found the Cherry Bowl which her husband loves.

After you are done eating the cherries and olives, simple remove the center and throw away the pits.

Follow Jenny Hardman on Instagram and Facebook for more.